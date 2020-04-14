Ohioans invited to compete in “Crafted” contest while social distancing

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — During Tuesday’s press briefing, Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine announced The Ohio State Fair has partnered with the Ohio Department of Education to facilitate an educational family-friendly art opportunity for students and adults. The program will be called “Crafted.”

DeWine compared the program to the television cooking show “Chopped” in which chefs are given a basket of ingredients to cook a dish of their choice. Instead of food, artists will select craft items found inside their home and create whatever they want for the competition.

“We know that during this time of remote learning that families and teachers are looking for educational activities that kids can do at home,” DeWine said. “These are all thing you can find in your home and it’s kind of a competition thing.”

The grade divisions will be K-5, 6-8, 9-12 and college/adult.

DeWine added 10 random winners from each grade division will win a VIP family four pack to attend the next Ohio State Fair, including one parking pass, four admission passes and round-trip SkyGlider passes.

Items that can be used for the competition include:

– Paper

– Construction paper

– Magazines

– Scissors

– Paint

– Markers

– Crayons

– Pencils

– Pens

– Stamps and ink

– Stickers

– Glue/glue stick

– Tape

– Fabric

– Glitter

– Foil

– Food (dried pasta, dried beans, cereal, etc.)

– Nature items (rocks, sticks, pine cones, etc.)

– String or yarn

– Office supplies (paper clips, staples, rubber bands, post-its)

– Q-tips

– Cotton balls

– Pipe cleaners

– Food containers

– Any other household craft items you may have

– BONUS – use an out-of-the-ordinary “bonus item” you find – like a broken picture frame, empty jar, old coffee canister, drink holder, coaster, vase, etc.