CINCINNATI, Ohio (AP) — An Ohio man who admitted threatening a witness after posting videos from the U.S. Capitol riots has been sentenced to two years of probation.

Justin Stoll, of Wilmington, had pleaded guilty in January in U.S. District Court in Cincinnati to transmitting a threat to injure. The charges he faced following his Jan. 15 arrest were not directly related to any activities at the federal building on Jan. 6, but rather in connection to the deadly breach.

Stoll attended the rally and eventually went with other rioters past police barricades that had been torn down. He recorded videos showing this and posted them online.

Authorities have said he threatened an online viewer who said they’d saved his video.