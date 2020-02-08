Ohio woman speaks out from cruise ship quarantined over coronavirus

The woman and her husband live about 30 miles outside of Cleveland

CLEVELAND (WJW) — The FOX 8 I-TEAM has made contact with an Ohio woman who was stranded on a cruise ship off the coast of Japan and is now quarantined because dozens of passengers have tested positive for the deadly coronavirus.

“Things here are better than I would have expected,” the passenger told the I-TEAM on Saturday.

She said passengers are largely confined to their rooms.

“They have taken our prescriptions to be filled. Given us free phone and internet. We get three squares (meals) a day. Plenty of bottled water, a can of soda, coffee, tea and fruit and fruit juices. Biscuits, rolls and muffins. Even dessert,” she explained.

The woman and her husband live about 30 miles outside of Cleveland and were just wrapping up a cruise through Asia. They asked not to be identified.

The couple, who are also great-grandparents, say they are feeling fine. They have watched from the balcony of their room as patients were taken off the ship.

On Friday, WJW met the daughter of the local travelers. She expressed her concern for her parents.

“So we do worry. Panic is not good in any situation. But we’re concerned, for sure,” she told the I-TEAM on Friday. “Sounded like it would be a couple days as they screened all the passengers. But it very quickly became a major thing.”

Princess Cruises has said it hopes the quarantine will end around February 19. The local passengers on board say they have not been informed of a target date.

They believe the cruise line is doing all it can for the passengers under the circumstances.

They’re looking forward to the day when they can reunite with loved ones in the United States. However, they wonder what kind of screening they might have to go through even when they get back to America.