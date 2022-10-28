WASHINGTON, D.C. (WKBN) – A woman from Willoughby was sentenced Friday for her role in the Jan. 6 Capitol breach.

Christine Priola, 50, pleaded guilty to obstruction of an official proceeding.

According to court documents, on Jan. 6, 2021, Priola made her way to the U.S. Capitol grounds, carrying a large sign expressing her views. Once on the grounds, she illegally entered the restricted area on the east side of the Capitol Building.

Investigators said she joined the “front lines” of the riot and entered the Capitol Building. She moved to the Senate chamber and entered a restricted area. She was inside the restricted area for about 10 minutes and inside the Capitol Building for about 30 minutes, according to investigators.

At the time of the breach, Priola was employed by the Cleveland Metropolitan School District. She resigned Jan. 7, 2021.

Sentencing is set for Oct. 28.