Ohio woman found not guilty of murdering her newborn

Prosecutors argued the then 18-year-old hid her pregnancy, gave birth alone in secret, then killed and buried the baby

LEBANON, Ohio (CNN Newsource) – A jury in southwest Ohio acquitted 20-year-old Brooke Skylar Richardson Thursday on three out of four counts in the 2017 death of her newborn child.

Richardson broke down in court as the judge read the verdict.

She was found not guilty of the most serious charges — aggravated murder and involuntary manslaughter, as well as child endangerment.

The jury found Richardson guilty of abuse of a corpse.

Prosecutors argued that Richardson hid her pregnancy in 2017, gave birth alone in secret in her family’s home, then killed and buried her newborn.

Richardson’s attorneys argued that the baby girl was stillborn and their client kept it all a secret because she was afraid.

Investigators found skeletal remains when Richardson led them to the burial site. No cause of death was established.

Richardson’s sentencing is set for Friday afternoon on the charge of abuse of a corpse.