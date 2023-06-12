ZANESVILLE, Ohio (WCMH) – Police in South Carolina have arrested an Ohio man and charged him with the murder of a woman, also from Ohio.

Natalie Martin, 18, of Roseville, Ohio, was found dead in a home on Maison Drive in Myrtle Beach, S.C. Horry County police believe that Blake Linkous, 18, of Blue Rock, strangled Martin on June 6.

An incident report stated Martin was found the next day. An evaluation of the body revealed suspicious circumstances, leading criminal investigators to take over the case. Linkous was arrested Wednesday evening and charged with murder.

A GoFundMe page for the woman’s funeral cited Martin as a recent high school graduate. Roseville and Blue Rock are approximately 12 miles south of Zanesville.