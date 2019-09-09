Ohio woman dies in early morning house fire

CINCINNATI (AP) – Authorities say a 94-year-old woman has died in an early morning house fire in southwest Ohio.

The Hamilton County coroner’s office has identified the victim as Cora Canada. Firefighters rescued a man who was taken to a hospital. There was no word immediately Monday on his condition.

Firefighters said two other people had escaped the home. Firefighters responded at around 3 a.m. EDT Monday to the fire in Cincinnati’s Pleasant Ridge neighborhood.

Damages were estimated at $75,000. The cause is under investigation.

