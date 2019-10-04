Ohio woman caught with gun at W. Virginia airport checkpoint

The TSA says it is the ninth gun found at the airport’s checkpoint this year

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (AP) – Authorities say they stopped a woman from getting on a plane with a loaded gun in West Virginia.

The Transportation Security Administration on Thursday says officers found the handgun in the woman’s carry-on bag at a Huntington Tri-State Airport x-ray checkpoint.

The woman’s named was not released but officials said she is from South Point, Ohio. Police confiscated the gun, detained her and then cited her on a weapons violation.

The TSA says it is the ninth gun found at the airport’s checkpoint this year.

Passengers are allowed to have guns in checked bags if they are properly packaged and declared. Last year, TSA workers found more than 4,000 firearms in carry-on bags in airports across the country.

