COLUMBUS, Ohio (WKBN) – A Columbus woman was arrested Monday following a traffic stop in Scioto County where troopers say drugs were found.

Aletha Brooks, 35, was pulled over about 1:25 p.m. on Route 823 for a lane violation.

Troopers say they smelled marijuana in Brooks’ car and searched it, uncovering 140 grams of heroin and 27 grams of cocaine under the front passenger seat. They say the drugs are worth about $17,000.

Brooks was charged with possession of heroin and cocaine and trafficking in drugs.