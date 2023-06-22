NOORWOOD, Ohio (WTRF) — An Ohio woman allegedly posed as a CPS worker to lure a child out of his front yard, according to a report from WCPO in Cincinnati.

WCPO reports that surveillance video from a family’s home allegedly shows Lisa Nacrelli, 44, posing as a Child Protective Services worker and trying to lure their 4-year-old son from the front lawn of their home on June 17.

Nacrelli has been charged with child enticement, burglary and impersonating an officer, according to a press release from the Norwood Police Department.

The parents of the boy, Jaimie and Tim Spradlin, told the news station that Nacrelli asked their son to come home with her, had identified herself as a CPS worker and presented a badge.

WKRC reports an affidavit alleges that Nacrelli had been drinking all day and wanted to scare the parents when she saw the boy alone.

Nacrelli was arrested and booked into the Hamilton County Justice Center and is being held on a $10,000 bond, according to area news reports.