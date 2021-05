If you're getting unemployment checks, the state wants you to be searching for a job

(WKBN) – If you’re on unemployment in Ohio, the state will soon require you to be actively searching for work.

Ohio will be bringing back the requirement May 23. Those on unemployment will be notified of the change.

The requirement is being brought back because business owners are now creating jobs faster than people are returning to work.

You can find out more about Ohio’s unemployment benefits program on the Department of Job and Family Services website.