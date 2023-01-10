COLUMBUS, Ohio (WKBN) – The Ohio Division of Wildlife has appointed its first female district manager.

Kaddie Mitchell was named to lead Wildlife District One in Columbus, which includes 13 counties in central Ohio.

Mitchell replaces Korey Brown, who took a position as the wildlife capital projects administrator. He served as district manager for 11 years.

In a post on the agency’s Facebook page, it said that “we are honored to have her working in support of our mission.”

Mitchell said she is honored to be the first female district manager.

“I look forward to continuing to serve Ohioans and leading our wildlife conversation efforts,” she said.