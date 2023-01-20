HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) — Soon, health-focused nonprofits in Ohio, West Virginia and Kentucky can apply for grants ranging between $3,500 to $50,000.

The Pallottine Foundation of Huntington started taking applications Jan. 6 for its “Healthy Communities Initiative.” The program offers grant funding to 501(c)(3) nonprofit organizations with health-focused goals.

The grants support health and wellness capacity-building projects to encourage systemic change and empower people to lead healthy, self-reliant, self-respectful lives.

“Our Foundation partners with teams that have the passion and determination to make a lasting impact on the health of our community,” said Janell Ray, Chief Executive Officer of the Pallottine Foundation of Huntington. “We view health in a holistic way and support programs that address physical, behavioral, social, emotional and spiritual needs.”

The funding is open to eligible organizations in the following Tri-State counties:

West Virginia: Boone, Cabell, Kanawha, Lincoln, Logan, Mason, Mingo, Western Putnam and Wayne counties

Boone, Cabell, Kanawha, Lincoln, Logan, Mason, Mingo, Western Putnam and Wayne counties Kentucky: Boyd, Carter, Floyd, Greenup, Johnson, Lawrence, Martin and Pike counties

Boyd, Carter, Floyd, Greenup, Johnson, Lawrence, Martin and Pike counties Ohio: Gallia, Lawrence and Scioto counties.

Applications can be submitted until March 3. Recipients will be announced in May 2023.

Eligibility requirements and application guidelines are available online.