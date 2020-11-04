Ohio was not even close in the presidential race

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – Ohio was not the close race some polls suggested.

President Donald Trump won Ohio with more votes than in 2016.

He received more than 3 million votes.

In 2016 he garnered 2.8 million votes.

Joe Biden had just over 2.5 million votes, picking up wins in Cuyahoga, Summit, Lucas, Franklin, Hamilton, Montgomery, and Athens counties.

The Ohio Secretary of State’s office reports 311,000 outstanding absentee and provisional ballots.

In Stark County, considered a bellwether, Trump easily carried with more than 58% of the vote.

He had the highest margin in Holmes County with more than 83%.

Other areas polled much closer.

The candidates were separated by just a few hundred votes in Lorain County.

