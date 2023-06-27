COLUMBUS, Ohio (WKBN) — There is a new theft scheme out there that targets your driver’s license and online Bureau of Motor Vehicle (BMV) accounts.

The Ohio Department of Public Safety issued a warning Tuesday about what they are calling a sophisticated identity theft scheme. It targets drivers everywhere and here in Ohio.

First discovered in Texas, the scheme involves the use of stolen personal information to answer online BMV security questions and gain access to accounts. Once inside the accounts, the thieves request a driver’s license or ID card reprint to be mailed to a new address.

Thousands of unauthorized replacement driver’s licenses were sent out using stolen personal information in Texas. In Ohio, the BMV discovered 90 instances where stolen information was used to obtain or attempt to obtain a driver’s license reprint.

No State of Ohio system was breached and investigators don’t know where the thieves got the victim’s personal information to access those accounts, officials explained.

“This scheme is incredibly concerning, not only because criminals are ordering up legitimate driver’s licenses but because they can use these cards and the stolen personal information to potentially access your bank account,” said Ohio Department of Public Safety Director Andy Wilson. “If you receive a postcard from the Ohio BMV telling you about an address change that you did not request, it’s important that you immediately take action.”

The fraud has been reported to all state and federal authorities and additional resources have been devoted to monitoring the criminal activity. Because of that, it’s unlikely that any more fraudulent requests will be fulfilled; however, if you receive a postcard from the BMV notifying you of online profile changes that you did not request, you should immediately contact the BMV at 1-(844)-644-6268 and file a report with your local police.

More information on steps to take if your identity is stolen can be accessed via the Ohio Attorney General’s Office.