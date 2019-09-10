Ohio village’s mayor killed in car-mower crash

He suffered a severe head injury and died after being flown to Miami Valley Hospital

MAINEVILLE, Ohio (AP) – Authorities say the 82-year-old mayor of a suburban village in southwest Ohio has died after a pickup truck crashed into his lawn mower.

William Shearer was riding the mower on a road Monday evening when the truck rear-ended it. He suffered a severe head injury and died after being flown to Miami Valley Hospital.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol says 30-year-old Victoria Vogel of Morrow, Ohio, sustained minor injuries. She was treated and released at a hospital.

The Patrol is still investigating the accident.

Maineville has some 1,000 residents living around 25 miles (40.23 kilometers) northeast of Cincinnati.

