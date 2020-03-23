Ohio village installs 1,000 flags, honoring veterans

You can't tell from the ground level, but the flags spell out Ohio

(CNN) – During one of his Press briefings last week, Governor Mike DeWine asked Ohioians to fly the American flag as a sign of unity and patriotism.

An Ohio non-profit dedicated to honoring veterans and promoting patriotism is doing that and more in Navarre, a village in Stark County.

Operation Flags of Freedom installed 1,000 American flags at the Richville Community Park.

You can’t tell from the ground level, but the flags spell out Ohio.

The display will be set up for the next few weeks if you want to check it out.