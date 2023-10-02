(WKBN) – Attention all men and women who served in the Armed Forces after Oct. 7, 2001. The Ohio Veterans Program, which pays veterans a stipend for their service, is nearing its completion.

Those service members who completed their deployments and have not yet applied can do so until Aug. 30, 2024.

Veterans are eligible for $500 for service anywhere in the world and $1,000 for service in a designated country. The maximum bonus is $1,500.

The applications can be made at ohiovets.gov/veteransbonus.