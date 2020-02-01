Ohio Veterans Hall of Fame seeking nominations

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WKBN) – The Ohio Veterans Hall of Fame is accepting nominations to recognize those who served in the U.S. Armed Forces and continue to contribute to our communities, state and nation through exceptional acts of volunteerism, advocacy, professional distinction, public service or philanthropy.

Each year, the Hall of Fame inducts up to 20 former service members based on recommendations from an Executive Committee of veterans from throughout the state and approval from the Governor of Ohio.

To be considered, the veteran must be a past or current Ohio resident, have received an honorable discharge and be of good moral character.

This Hall of Fame sets the standard for recognizing Ohio’s veterans for accomplishments beyond their military service.

The nomination deadline is June 1, 2020.

Guidelines, a sample nomination and more information are available here.