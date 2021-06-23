Ohio Vax-A-Million: Who won the state’s final drawings for $1 million, scholarship?

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — More than 3.4 million Ohioans are hoping to hear their names called on television Wednesday night as the final Vax-A-Million drawing takes place.

So far, Suzanne Ward, of Findlay, Mark Cline, of Union County, Jonathan Carlyle, of Toledo, and Abbigail Bugenske, of Silverton, have won the first four of five $1 million prizes, while Sean Horning, of Cincinnati, Sara Afaneh, of Sheffield Lake, Joseph Costello, of Englewood, and Zoie Vincent, of Mayfield Village, have won full-ride scholarships to an Ohio-run university or college of their choice.

The state Department of Health said Monday a total of 3,469,542 adults are entered in this week’s drawing for $1 million, and 154,889 Ohioans age 12 to 17 entered in the drawing for a college scholarship.

That’s an increase of 41,028 adult entries and 4,702 scholarship entries from last week.

You can watch this week’s drawing at 7:29 p.m. on air on NBC4, online on nbc4i.com, on the NBC4 Facebook page, or on the NBC4 app.

Names were drawn on the Monday following the Sunday entry deadline. According to the state’s lottery commission, it draws a winner and up to 100 alternates using a random number generator. Those names are then turned over to the Department of Health to verify their vaccination status. Should the first name not meet the required standards, the next name on the list is checked, and so on until a winner is verified.

All Ohio residents who have had at least one Pfizer, Moderna, or Johnson & Johnson shot were eligible to win the five drawings.