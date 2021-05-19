Ohio vax-a-million: What you need to do if you win a free ride to college in the vaccine lottery

the scholarship money can be applied to attendance at all Ohio state colleges and universities, community colleges and technical schools

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WJW) — The Ohio Governor’s Office has released more information on the Vax-a-million college scholarships.

The Vax-a-million contest is part of the state incentive program to encourage people to get vaccinated. To enter for a chance to win $1 million or a full ride to any Ohio state college, you need to:

Get vaccinated. The state will verify whether you’ve had your first shot by the time of the drawing.

Be an Ohio resident

Be over the age of 12

Opt-in on the website or by making a call

According to officials, in addition to getting the coronavirus vaccine, students will also have to be accepted to an Ohio college or university to use the tuition funds.

Students must also maintain grades pursuant to the school’s admission policies.

Officials say the scholarship money can be applied to attendance at all Ohio state colleges and universities, as well as community colleges and technical/trade schools.

Sign-ups for the first Ohio Vax-a-million drawing will continue until May 23. The first winner will be drawn on May 24 and announced on May 26.

The website Ohiovaxamillion.com received 25 million page views on the first day of registration Tuesday, according to the Ohio Department of Health.

The phone line, 1-833-4-ASK-ODH, received more than 60,000 calls. The phone is open from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.

For security purposes, the official number of entries will not be released until Monday after the draw period closes, ODH says.