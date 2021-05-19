Ohio Vax-a-million: Vaccine lottery to win $1M, scholarship gets a lot of interest

The website Ohiovaxamillion.com received 25 million page views, according to the Ohio Department of Health

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WJW) – Sign-ups for the first Ohio Vax-a-million drawing will continue until May 23.

The first winner will be drawn on May 24 and announced on May 26.

It’s part of the state incentive program to encourage people to get vaccinated.

To enter for a chance to win $1 million or a full ride to any Ohio state college, here’s what you need to do:

Get vaccinated. The state will verify whether you’ve had your first shot by the time of the drawing.

You must be an Ohio resident.

You must be over the age of 12.

You must opt-in on the website or by making a call.

One entry gets you into all five drawings.

There will be two separate drawings each week through June 23.

One drawing will be for ages 12-17 for a full ride to a state school, including room, board and books.

The other will be for 18+.

The prize is $1 million.

The website Ohiovaxamillion.com received 25 million page views, according to the Ohio Department of Health.

The phone line, 1-833-4-ASK-ODH, received more than 60,000 calls.

The phone is open from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.

For security purposes, the official number of entries will not be released until Monday after the draw period closes, ODH says.

The opt-in process includes a waiver to have your name announced publicly.

If you’re having difficulty getting on ohiovaxamillion.com, ODH suggests the following tips:

Refresh your page.

Clear your cache in your browsing history.

Update your web browser.

More than 5 million Ohioans have been vaccinated.

The lowest vaccinated group is ages 20 to 29.

Their vaccination rate in Ohio is 34%.

The highest vaccinated group is ages 70 to 74.

They have a vaccination rate of 81%.