Ohio Vax-A-Million: Here’s what we know about the fourth round winners

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WJW) — The lucky winners of Ohio’s fourth Vax-a-Million drawing were just announced Wednesday evening.

The Ohio Lottery randomly selected the names on Monday, then officials checked to make sure the winners of the $1 million prize and full-ride scholarship were eligible.

Suzanne Ward, of Findlay in Hancock County, was the winner of the $1 million prize.

Meet our newest Vax-A-Million winner – Suzanne of Findlay! Congrats Suzanne, and thanks for getting vaccinated! pic.twitter.com/lZa79zlC5d — Mike DeWine (@MikeDeWine) June 16, 2021

Sean Horning, of Cincinnati in Hamilton County, won the four-year, all-expenses-paid scholarship.

Fran and I enjoyed talking with Ohio's newest #OhioVaxAMillion winners tonight! Sean Horning from Cincinnati won a college scholarship, and Suzanne Ward of Findlay won $1 million. We're grateful to them and every other Ohioan who has been vaccinated. https://t.co/Svppf9uA8O pic.twitter.com/Nj1zqDEtKu — Governor Mike DeWine (@GovMikeDeWine) June 17, 2021

The lottery said that this week, 3,428,514 Ohioans tried for the $1 million prize, while 150,187 teens (those 12-17) entered to win the college scholarship, numbers both up from last week.

Week four was the first week that Northeast Ohio has not been represented in the Vax-A-Million winnings. Abbigail Bugenske, who graduated from Shaker Heights High School, but now lives in southern Ohio was the first winner.

The second week, Zoie Vincent of Mayfield Heights won the college scholarship and last week Sara Afaneh of Sheffield Lake also won the four years of paid tuition, room and board.

There is one more week of Vax-A-Million drawings. The final winners will be announced next Wednesday, June 23.