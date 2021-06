The deadline to enter Ohio’s third Vax-A-Million drawing is 11:59 p.m. tonight.

Over 3 million Ohioans were entered for last week’s million dollar prize and over 130,000 were entered for the scholarship prize.

If you’ve already registered you’re entered for this week’s drawing.

Winners will be announced Wednesday at 7:29 PM.

As of Saturday, 5.3 million Ohioans have started the vaccination process –– 45% of all Ohioans.

40% are finished with vaccines.