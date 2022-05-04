RAVENNA, Ohio (WKBN) – The Ravenna VA Clinic has closed Wednesday due to an “emergency situation,” according to a press release from the U.S. Department of Veteran Affairs.

The clinic is located on the 6700 block of Chestnut Street in Ravenna.

As a result, patients are being called to reschedule their appointments. The release said that the VA is asking that patients do not report to the clinic Wednesday while local police are responding to an emergency situation onsite.

Ravenna Police did not provide any further information on the incident.

Ravenna High School is less than a mile away from the clinic.