Ohio utility gets SEC subpoena regarding tainted energy bill

The American Electric Power corporate headquarters is seen in this April 29, 2004 file photo in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Paul Vernon)

CLEVELAND, Ohio (AP) — Electric utility AEP Ohio says it has received a subpoena from the Enforcement Division of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission for documents regarding benefits it has received from a tainted energy bill that ensnared another Ohio electric utility.

Columbus-based AEP released a one-page document Tuesday saying the SEC also wants documents “relating to our financial processes and controls.”

The company says it is cooperating and denies wrongdoing.

A subsidy for two aging coal plants partly owned by AEP was later added to legislation providing a $1 billion bailout for two nuclear power plants owned at the time by a wholly-owned subsidiary of FirstEnergy Corp.