Ohio university rescinds admission to student following social media post

CINCINNATI, Ohio (WKBN) – An Ohio university has rescinded an admission offer to one student and is looking into other actions involving posts on social media by current and future members of the student body.

Officials at Xavier University announced Wednesday that an admission offer was revoked to an incoming student because of an “offensive, racially charged” social media post.

Reports about the conduct of current and future students will assessed by Xavier’s Bias Advisory and Response Team, the university wrote on its Facebook page.

Xavier remains committed to maintaining a community that supports all of our members as we cultivate lives of reflection, compassion, and informed action. Xavier University

Xavier is a private Jesuit Catholic university located in Cincinnati.