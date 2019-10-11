Ohio University investigating hazing involving marching band

The university says it is expediting investigations of the claims involving the band

ATHENS, Ohio (WCMH) — Members of the Ohio University marching band have been accused of hazing and have been issued an “administrative directive” to stop all non-academic group activities, university officials announced on Thursday.

The university was notified about the allegations on Wednesday and the Office of Community Standards and Student Responsibility (CSSR) has launched an investigation, officials said.

“Hazing is not tolerated at Ohio University within our sororities and fraternities, our athletic teams, sports clubs, registered student organizations, groups or anywhere else. We know that it can be difficult for students to recognize hazing and even harder to feel empowered to report such acts, and we appreciate the individuals who have come forward,” university officials said. “It is important for all Ohio University community members to know that we value all of our students. We are here to help our students learn and grow so that they become responsible community members and leaders. We will never waiver in that commitment.”

Members of the Marching 110 are required to enroll in marching band courses for academic credit.

As such, they will be permitted to continue university-sanctioned activities, including public performances at athletic events and in the Homecoming Parade, which are part of their required curriculum, university officials said.



The university is working to expedite the investigatory process into all recent allegations of hazing that have been reported over the past month.

Regarding the suspension of the university’s 15 Interfraternity Council (IFC) organizations, an action plan for reinstatement is underway for all chapters not currently under a cease and desist order from CSSR.

Those chapters have been given permission to hold planning meetings and must submit their reinstatement plans by Wednesday, Oct. 16 for university approval.

In addition, the Division of Student Affairs is currently developing a website for all student organizations and groups that are in good standing, which will be posted online soon.

Updates related to any violations of the Student Code of Conduct tied to student organizations and groups will also be posted on that site moving forward.