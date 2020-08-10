Ohio University and OhioHealth partner to provide access to expanded services during pandemic

All services will be in accordance with Ohio University-approved protocols and procedures

ATHENS, Ohio (WKBN) – In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, Ohio University has released a letter of intent with OhioHealth to provide supportive services for students, faculty and staff across campuses.

“Ohio University’s partnership with OhioHealth is an essential part of our fall planning,” said Ohio University President M. Duane Nellis. “We are hopeful that this partnership, along with all of the critically important plans of social distancing, masking, and other tools we have been working on for months, will help keep our students, faculty, staff and community safe as we continue to navigate the COVID-19 pandemic.”

Specific details of the agreement between the two organizations are still being worked out, but the services could include but wouldn’t be limited to testing and non-clinical case management.

“As long time partners in the Athens area, our teams at OhioHealth Campus Care, OhioHealth O’Bleness Hospital and OhioHealth Physician Group Heritage College recognize the need to help promote a safe environment for students, parents, staff and the community,” said Dr. Bruce Vanderhoff, OhioHealth senior vice president, Chief Medical Officer. “COVID-19 has challenged all of us and we are proud to be working arm in arm with the university and community in an effort to keep people safe.”

The University will continue to provide students, faculty and staff with additional guidance as plans for the fall semester are finalized.

For more information, visit Ohio University’s website.

