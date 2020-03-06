Ohio unemployment rate unchanged in January

There were 1,000 more people unemployed in January than in December

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) – Ohio’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate held steady at 4.1% in January, unchanged from December.

State officials said Friday that nonagricultural wage and salary employment decreased by 6,300 jobs in January from the previous month with nearly 5.6 million people employed.

There were 1,000 more people unemployed in January than in December.

Ohio’s unemployment rate in January 2019 stood at 4.3%.

The national unemployment rate in January was 3.6%, up from 3.5% in December and down from 4% in January 2019.

