Ohio unemployment hotline gets slammed, steering clients online

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WKBN) – So many people are calling the Ohio Department of Job and Family Services (ODJFS) that they are asking for help in steering clients to online resources.

More than 100,000 applications have been taken since Sunday, according to state officials.

Most cases and benefit applications can be handled online at unemployment.ohio.gov.

If your job has been impacted by the coronavirus, you may be eligible for unemployment benefits.

If you’ve already filed an application, you don’t have to add the “mass-layoff number.” Your application will be processed, according to state officials.