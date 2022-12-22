(WJW) — The Ohio Turnpike is issuing a travel ban for high-profile vehicles ahead of the winter storm making its way across the state this weekend.

The travel ban starts Friday at 6 a.m. and continues through 8 a.m. Sunday.

During that time, the following vehicles will not be permitted on the Turnpike:

High-profile (exceeding 7’6″) tow-behind trailers, campers, boats and enclosed trailers (excluding 5th-wheel trailers).

Commercial trucks towing an empty single 53-foot trailer

Mobile homes, office trailers and livestock trailers

LCV double-trailer combinations exceeding 90 feet in length

LCV triple-trailer combinations

Winter storm warnings have been issued for most of Northeast Ohio beginning late Thursday night and early Friday morning for dangerously cold temperatures.