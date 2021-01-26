Ohio troopers say $140K in meth seized in rest stop bust

The car was parked at a rest area off of I-70

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WKBN) – Two men from California were arrested and $140,000 in methamphetamine was seized during a traffic stop in Madison County, according to troopers.

The arrest happened Monday at about 11:33 a.m. at a rest area along Interstate 70.

Troopers investigated the 2019 Chevrolet Malibu the men were in after seeing it parked in a “prohibited’ area, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

Troopers say they found 14 pounds of the drug.

Jonathan Rios, 25, and his passenger, Josue Picazo-Puga, 22, were arrested and booked in the Tri-County Jail on charges of possession of methamphetamine.

