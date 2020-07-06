Ohio troopers report 21 deadly crashes during July 4th weekend, including 2 locally

Last year, there were 16 deadly crashes over the Fourth of July weekend

COLUMBUS (WKBN) – The Ohio State Highway Patrol reported 22 deaths in 21 car crashes across the state during the Fourth of July weekend.

The reported crashes took place between Thursday and Sunday.

Two of the deadly crashes happened in Trumbull County.

According to state troopers, impairment played a factor in at least five of the deadly crashes.

During that time, Highway Patrol made 425 arrests for impaired driving and 280 drug-related arrests.

Troopers responded to 631 crashes and made more than 22,494 traffic contacts, including help for more than 2,900 drivers.

“Driving impaired remains a significant problem,” said Colonel Richard S. Fambro, Highway Patrol superintendent. “We need motorists to commit to keeping our roads safe. Designate a sober driver.”

During the 2019 Fourth of July weekend, between July 3 and 7, there were 16 deadly crashes that killed 17 people.