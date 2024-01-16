MADISON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKBN) – For the sixth time in six months seismic activity has been recorded near Madison Township, Ohio.

This latest recording happened Tuesday at about 12:39 a.m. about 1.8 miles from Madison, Ohio center, according to the United States Geologic Survey (USGS).

The magnitude was 2.0. Earthquakes of that magnitude are rarely felt.

Small-magnitude earthquakes have been recorded near Madison for the last six months. Before Tuesday’s, the most recent one was Jan. 5. Before that, one was recorded on Jan. 2. The first one was in August and they have continued just about every month until now.

The largest earthquake ever recorded in Ohio was a 5.4 magnitude earthquake in western Ohio in 1937. According to the USGS, it caused considerable damage in Anna, Ohio and other western Ohio communities felt its shaking.

Another indicator of earthquake size is intensity. This is measured with the Mercalli intensity scale ranging from 1 to 10.

In all of the earthquakes near Madison Township, no damage was reported but some were reported feeling it.