MADISON, Ohio (WKBN)- A city in Ohio has reported its fourth earthquake in six months, according to the USGS.

The earthquake happened Tuesday morning at around 2 a.m. in Madison Township, nearly 45 miles from Warren and nearly 70 miles from Youngstown.

The earthquake had a magnitude of 2.4 and it was 5 km. in depth.

The township reportedly had earthquakes on August 24, September 2, and December 1.

This township is in Lake County, Ohio. This is a different township than Madison Township in Columbiana County.