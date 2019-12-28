Ohio town sets Guinness record for footballs thrown at once

950 people simultaneously threw footballs on the Ada War Memorial Stadium football field for the attempt

ADA, Ohio – An Ohio town long associated with the manufacture of footballs has set a Guinness World Record for the most footballs thrown at once.

The record-keeping organization certified the record, which was attempted October 25 by 950 people simultaneously throwing a football on the Ada War Memorial Stadium football field.

The Lima News reports that students from kindergarten through twelfth-grade joined teachers, coaches, bus drivers, school staff and community members.

The Wilson Football factory in Ada donated more than 1,000 commemorative footballs for the attempt.

Workers at the factory hand-make about 3,000 footballs a day.

