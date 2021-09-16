Ohio to take in 855 displaced Afghans

COLUMBUS (WJW) – Ohio will be taking in 855 displaced Afghans over the next six months, according to federal officials.

It’s part of the U.S. Department of State’s Afghan Placement and Assistance (APA) Program.

Federal officials told Governor Mike DeWine that they will be taken to eight Ohio resettlement agencies, which are mostly in the northeast and central parts of the state.

“These are individuals who have been partners with United States and deserve our support in return for the support they’ve given us,” said Governor DeWine. “Thank you to the resettlement agencies and communities who have stepped forward and demonstrated they have the resources necessary to help these individuals in their time of need.”

Cleveland is welcoming 85 Afghans through US Together, 100 Afghans through Catholic Charities Migration and Refugee Services and 100 Afghans through U.S. Committee for Refugees and Immigrants Cleveland.

The International Institute of Akron is taking in 150 evacuees.

You can see the full Ohio breakdown in the table below:

AgencyCityTotal Approved for APA
(Individuals)
International Institute of AkronAkron150
Catholic Charities of Southwest OhioCincinnati50
US TogetherCleveland85
Catholic Charities Migration and Refugee ServicesCleveland100
U.S. Committee for Refugees and Immigrants ClevelandCleveland100
Community Refugee and Immigration ServicesColumbus250
US TogetherColumbus95
US TogetherToledo25
TOTAL 855

The program aims to relocate Afghan arrivals as they begin to rebuild lives in the United States. The federal government is currently screening and vetting participants in this program.

