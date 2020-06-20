Ohio to start denying unemployment benefits

(WKBN) – Now that many Ohio businesses are back open, Ohio will start denying unemployment benefits for those refusing to go back to work.
However, there are some exceptions where workers can still collect the benefits:
- If the worker is 65 or older
- If the worker is considered high risk for getting COVID-19
- Being exposed to COVID-19 and needing to quarantine
- Having to take care of a family member who has COVID-19
- Has evidence the employer is violating COVID-19 health and safety guidelines