Live Now
First News on FOX at 10PM
Closings and delays
There is currently 1 active closing. Click for more details.

Ohio to start denying unemployment benefits

Ohio

However, there are some exceptions where workers can still collect the benefits

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Ohio Jobs, Unemployment

Credit: Geri Lavrov/Moment/Getty Images

(WKBN) – Now that many Ohio businesses are back open, Ohio will start denying unemployment benefits for those refusing to go back to work.

However, there are some exceptions where workers can still collect the benefits:

  • If the worker is 65 or older
  • If the worker is considered high risk for getting COVID-19
  • Being exposed to COVID-19 and needing to quarantine
  • Having to take care of a family member who has COVID-19
  • Has evidence the employer is violating COVID-19 health and safety guidelines

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending on WKBN.com

WKBN.com Murrow award