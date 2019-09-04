Ohio to get $55 million to address opioid addiction

The money will expand treatment options for drug addiction in Ohio

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WKBN) – The Ohio Department of Health is getting more than $55 million from the federal government to help provide opioid addiction treatment.

The money is an additional installment from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.

The funds will be used to expand access to addiction treatment, including medication-assisted treatment (MAT) and social supports.

Senator Sherrod Brown, D-Ohio, said he supports expanding access to treatment.

“There isn’t a community in Ohio that hasn’t been touched by the addiction crisis,” Brown said. “This much-needed investment will expand access to medication-assisted treatment that so many Ohioans rely on to help them in their recovery.”

Brown backed recent legislation that permits authorized doctors to treat up to 275 patients and also eliminates the time limit which authorized nurse practitioners and physicians assistants can prescribe MAT, to ensure continuity of care.

The legislation also allows advanced practice nurses, such as certified nurse midwives and certified nurse specialists, to prescribe MAT for a limited, five-year period in states where they have prescribing authority.