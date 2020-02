Credit: WKBN via the Ohio Lottery

Someone in Ohio is holding a $1 million dollar winning Mega Millions ticket

(WKBN) – Someone in Ohio is holding a $1 million dollar winning Mega Millions ticket.

Two other winners are in California and Louisiana.

The winning numbers in the $168 million jackpot are 32-48-50-51-64-10.

The numbers were drawn Tuesday night.

According to the Ohio Lottery Commission, the winning ticket was an auto-pick sold at a Sheetz store on St. Mary Road in Sidney, Ohio.

There was no jackpot winner.

The next Mega Millions drawing is Friday.