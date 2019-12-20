Ohio teen admits to charges in fatal shooting of boy at party

The 16-year-old's mother told police the shooting occurred while she was at a store

CLEVELAND (AP) – Authorities say a Cleveland teen arrested in the fatal shooting of an 11-year-old boy at a birthday party has admitted to a reckless homicide charge.

The 15-year-old boy entered the admission Thursday in Cuyahoga County Juvenile Court.

He was charged earlier this month in the Nov. 23 death of Tyshaun Taylor.

Tyshaun was shot in the chest during a birthday party for a 16-year-old boy in Cleveland. He died at a hospital.

Cleveland police have not released any details about what led to the shooting.

The 16-year-old’s mother told police the shooting occurred while she was at a store.

(Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)