Ohio teen accused of planning explosion at school indicted

CLEVELAND (AP) – A teenager who authorities say wanted to set off an explosive device at an Ohio high school and telephoned police about a hoax hostage situation at a Kansas elementary school has been indicted on federal charges.

Prosecutors in Cleveland on Friday said 18-year-old Allen Martin Kenna has been charged with attempted use of an explosive device and interstate communication of threats.

An FBI agent’s affidavit details excerpts from Kenna’s electronic diary in which he discusses plans to build bombs, and his desire to commit mass shootings and kill family members and politicians, including President Donald Trump.

Court records don’t indicate whether Kenna has an attorney.

