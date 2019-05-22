Ohio teen accused of making Snapchat threat that caused lockdown of several schools

GROVE CITY, OH (WCMH) — Several schools in the Grove City are were placed on lockdown, Tuesday morning.

According to the Grove City Police Department, officers were called to the schools to investigate a recent threat.

According to court documents, a message was posted on Snapchat saying that someone was going to “shoot up all of Grove City.”

Police arrested 18-year-old Hunter Borror and charged him with inducing panic, a second-degree felony. He is scheduled to appear in court Wednesday.

Several schools in the district were placed on lockdown as a precaution while police investigated. Police said they believe no students were immediate danger after the threat was made.

