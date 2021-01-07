Ohio teacher’s union talks about COVID-19 vaccine distribution

Ohio Governor Mike DeWine has given a goal of vaccinating in-person educators by March 1

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WJW) – The Ohio Federation of Teachers union spoke Thursday about the distribution of the coronavirus vaccine.

President Melissa Cropper released a statement about the vaccine and quarantine procedures in schools.

Ohio Governor Mike DeWine has given a goal of vaccinating in-person educators by March 1.

Cropper said the Union has not received any specific information about the State’s vaccination plan.

Cropper said the Union wanted a reevaluation of COVID-19 protocols in school following reports of several dozen cases of the new coronavirus variant in the U.S.

There have been no reported cases in Ohio.