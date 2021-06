VANDALIA, Ohio (WCMH) – Ohio Task Force 1 is deploying to assist the search and rescue efforts at the Sunrise Champlain Towers collapse in Florida.

OHTF1 was put on alert from FEMA for a possible deployment last Thursday, the unit posted to its Facebook page.

The unit says they were deployed along with four other FEMA Type-1 Urban Search and Rescue Task Forces and will be on the road to Florida by 7 p.m. Wednesday with around 80 members and several K9 search teams.