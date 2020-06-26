Ohio Supreme Court upholds administrative foreclosures

Elliot Feltner, a Cleveland landowner, sued the Cuyahoga County Board of Revision in 2018 arguing that the process was unconstitutional

CLEVELAND, Ohio (AP) — The Ohio Supreme Court has ruled that a foreclosure process that sells homes without compensating owners for their equity is legal.

At issue before the court was a process known as administrative foreclosures, according to the Ohio Center for Investigative Journalism in an article transmitted via cleveland.com.

Elliot Feltner, a Cleveland landowner, sued the Cuyahoga County Board of Revision in 2018 arguing that the process was an unconstitutional government seizure without compensation. The court rejected Feltner’s argument “because the board of revision did not patently and unambiguously lack jurisdiction when it proceeded in the foreclosure action at issue.”