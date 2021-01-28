Ohio Supreme Court to consider limits of victims rights law

Among other things, Marsy’s Law requires police to notify victims of their right to be present at all court proceedings involving their case

COLUMBUS, Ohio – The Ohio Supreme Court is considering a case that will define some of the parameters and limits of a crime victims’ rights law that amended the state’s Constitution in 2017.

Cleveland.com reports the state’s highest court heard arguments on Wednesday on whether Marsy’s Law allows a victim to sit at the prosecutor’s table during a trial.

A man convicted on rape and kidnapping charges wants the verdict overturned and to be given a new trial because his accuser sat at the prosecutor’s table during the trial.

