Ohio Supreme Court stops collection of nuclear plant subsidy

In this Tuesday, April 4, 2017, file photo, plumes of steam drift from the cooling tower of FirstEnergy Corp.’s Davis-Besse Nuclear Power Station in Oak Harbor, Ohio. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane)

Subsidies for the plants were part of now-tainted legislation approved in 2019

CLEVELAND (AP) – The Ohio Supreme Court has issued an order stopping Ohio electric utilities from collecting a monthly fee to subsidize two nuclear power plants beginning Jan. 1.

Chief Justice Maureen O’Connor signed the temporary stay Monday.

Authorities say then-Ohio House speaker led an effort secretly funded by FirstEnergy Corp. to win approval of the bill known as HB6.

A wholly owned FirstEnergy subsidiary operated the plants at the time.

A Franklin County judge last week issued a preliminary injunction to stop collection of the subsidies.