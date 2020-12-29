Ohio Supreme Court stops collection of nuclear plant subsidy

CLEVELAND (AP) – The Ohio Supreme Court has issued an order stopping Ohio electric utilities from collecting a monthly fee to subsidize two nuclear power plants beginning Jan. 1.
Chief Justice Maureen O’Connor signed the temporary stay Monday.
Subsidies for the plants were part of now-tainted legislation approved in 2019.
Authorities say then-Ohio House speaker led an effort secretly funded by FirstEnergy Corp. to win approval of the bill known as HB6.
A wholly owned FirstEnergy subsidiary operated the plants at the time.
A Franklin County judge last week issued a preliminary injunction to stop collection of the subsidies.
