Ohio Supreme Court, Pharmacy Board team up to monitor drug court participants

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WKBN) – Ohio is the first state in the country to combine the resources of the judicial system with the healthcare community in order to monitor the abuse of pharmaceuticals.

In collaboration with the Ohio Board of Pharmacy, the Supreme Court will utilize information from active adult drug court participants and report it to the state’s prescription drug monitoring program known as OARRS – The Ohio Automated Rx Reporting System.

It is the first program in the United States to have a direct notification method between the judicial and healthcare realms to prevent pharmaceutical misuse.

“The specialized docket courts and the treatment community have always sought innovative ways to tackle the drug epidemic,” Chief Justice Maureen O’Connor said. “This is the latest example of Ohio being at the forefront with alternative measures to address complex issues.”

Clinicians statewide will be provided the most up-to-date drug monitoring information to help determine if prescribing a controlled substance to a patient is appropriate.

Before now, there wasn’t a universal database between courts, law enforcement, and the healthcare community, and treatment providers might not have been aware of a history or a possible pharmaceutical issue for substance abusers.

The program is funded by the U.S. Department of Justice.